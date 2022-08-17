Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates

.
.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member.

The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.

The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood.

“School board is ground level politics. The schools are anchors of the neighborhood. In other words a good, solid school has a ring of parents around it and homeowners and they form the backbone of the neighborhood. So, we’re very interested in school board politics and who represents us on the board,” said Bill Robertson, vice president of the BNA.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

Grand jury indicts 4, including 3 for murder
Grambling State University nursing students
All 2022 Grambling nursing graduates pass NCLEX on first try
BNA hosts school boars candidate forum
BNA hosts school boars candidate forum
Texarkana approves spay and neuter law
Texarkana approves spay and neuter law