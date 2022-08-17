Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member.

The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.

The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood.

“School board is ground level politics. The schools are anchors of the neighborhood. In other words a good, solid school has a ring of parents around it and homeowners and they form the backbone of the neighborhood. So, we’re very interested in school board politics and who represents us on the board,” said Bill Robertson, vice president of the BNA.

