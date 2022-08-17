Ask the Doctor
Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines

HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Next month, Americans will have access to new COVID-19 boosters to fight off two of the omicron strains.

The Biden administration is expected to issue “operational guidelines” to prepare for the rollout of the updated boosters, according to a source close to the administration’s planning discussions.

According to the source, the Department of Health and Human Services will release the guidelines to public health departments in the next week or two. The guidelines will include information about ordering vaccines and what to expect in terms of the logistical plan.

On Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator shared that the new boosters will be available in early to mid-September.

The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants.

