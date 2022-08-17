Be a superhero; Volunteers for Youth Justice announces 5th Annual Superhero Run

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) is hosting its Fifth Annual Superhero run to benefit its’s CASA program, which advocates for children involved in the child welfare system.

VYJ, is hosting the 5th Annual Superhero Run in support of its Northwest Louisiana’s Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. The CASA program recruits, trains, and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocates for children involved in the child welfare program and helps improve their lives.

The event will be held on September 24, in the Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning and ending at A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Drive, Shreveport. The check-in opens at 7 a.m. with a Fun Run/walk beginning at 8 a.m.

According to VYJ, the event offers adults, children, strollers, all ages, genders, speeds, and abilities the ability to be a superhero for the day for children in need of legal assistance.

VYJ also encourages you to dress like a superhero for the event, prizes will be awarded for the best superhero costume.

Register earlier for a discounted price, to sign up visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/SuperheroRunforCASA

