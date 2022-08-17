Along with a new season schedule, the Pelicans have jokes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Before the New Orleans Pelicans came out of nowhere to propel themselves into the postseason race last spring under first-year head coach Willie Green, they were the joke of the NBA.

Now, the squad that’s expected to return with healthy franchise player Zion Williamson has jokes of their own.

For their regular season schedule release, the Pelicans dropped a video of VP David Griffin tickling the ivories to some dramatic music as listing dates for games scroll across the screen.

The video is a reference to rumors of tensions and turmoil that were allegedly occurring within the team prior to last season. Rumors of tensions between Griffin and Williamson got louder last season when the Pelicans started the season with a franchise-worst season start of 1-12. Despite Williamson’s injuries keeping him sidelined for all of last season, the team made a trade for C.J. McCollum and rallied behind Brandon Ingram and a strong freshman class to become the “feel good” story of the NBA.

Before things were good, the rumor was that in the Orlando Bubble while on COVID-19 lockdown during Williamson’s rookie year, the star wasn’t impressed with a “grown man playing piano for him”. Griffin was rumored to have brought a keyboard he recently purchased to the bubble to pass the time.

The schedule release video shared by the Pelicans today features Williamson at the end of it referring to Griffin on the keys saying, “You learn to get used to it.”

The Pelicans open their home schedule in the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. hosting the Utah Jazz.

