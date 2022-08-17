Ask the Doctor
All 2022 Grambling nursing graduates pass NCLEX on first try

Grambling State University nursing students
Grambling State University nursing students(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Learning, studying and hands-on practice is paying off for students in the nursing program at Grambling State University.

Nursing Director Dr. Meg Brown says all of her 16 recent graduates passed the National Council State Board of Nursing Exam (NCLEX) on the first try!

“The ultimate goal was to get to full state approval and to get state approval we had to get 80 percent on first-time testers. We had to put strategies in place to increase that number,” she said.

Back in 2015, the university lost its nursing program after struggling to maintain the exam pass rates. In 2017, the Louisiana Board of Regents voted to reinstate the program.

Brown said they are using new strategies to make sure students are ready for the exam.

“Before they go to that last semester, we do a baseline and that gives us an idea of where the students are. We picked a baseline of 80 percent. If they did not reach, then they enrolled in independent study in their level five,” she said.

In the program, students don’t just have in-class instruction, but they also learn by practicing real-life situations in the classroom.

Current students Jimmitriv Roberson and Natasha Bagley said they are confident when their time comes.

“Our instructors, our professors are preparing us well to be able to be professional competent nurses when we graduate,” Bagley said.

“I think it’s awesome an and honor to be here and I look forward to passing mine as well,” Roberson said.

They’ll find out if numbers have increased for enrollment in the nursing program in January 2023.

