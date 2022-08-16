SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has announced new measures to help customers facing high light bills due to rising fuel costs and increased demand.

Residential customers can get their late fees waived and take part in an extended payment plan that will give them up to 12 months to pay their bill in full. SWEPCO says deposits can also be waived in some cases. These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand customers are concerned about the rising cost of electricity across out region as we have experienced record-breaking heat this summer coupled with rising fuel costs,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We want to give customers every opportunity to keep their electric service connected at home. These new measures will allow customers the ability to continue paying toward their electric bill while giving them peace of mind knowing they will remain connected to their service.”

If you would like to get late fees and deposits waived, call 1-888-216-3523 to speak with a representative, click here to make arrangements online, or call 1-888-216-3523 to use an automated feature.

These options will be available to customers through Oct. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.