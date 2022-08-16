Shreveport mayor to ask La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has one more legal chance to stay on the November ballot following his disqualification.
The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear his appeal on his disqualification on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 16.
On August 8, the Second Circut Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling that disqualified Perkins from running a second term, due to Perkins putting down the wrong address on his qualifying form.
The state supreme court will hear oral arguments starting at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.
