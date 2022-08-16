Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport entrepreneurs share experiences in honor of National Black Business Month

The Wash in Shreveport
The Wash in Shreveport(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month.

Many feel that Black-owned businesses are staples in their communities, like The Wash in Shreveport. The car washing and detailing staple is owned by Stanley Johnson, or Stan Tha Man. He has been a business owner for 30 years.

“I couldn’t have did it without the people. I started from the bottom and came to the top. Working at it, they supported me, everywhere I moved, from one spot to another, they was there. They come from Dallas, Houston, Monroe, California, everywhere. Everybody wants to come see me,” he said.

Shannon Ali, a mother, teacher and now a licensed speech therapist, used her prior credentials to open a language and literacy learning business during the pandemic.

Ali says she has faced some challenges in her entrepreneurial journey.

“I actually struggled with deciding whether or not I should include my face on our website. I didn’t know if somebody seeing a young, Black woman would deter them from coming. But I decided no I want them to know,” she said.

One of Ali’s loyal customers says she had nothing to worry about.

“It’s never an issue for me at all. I think regardless of race, Black, white, yellow, it doesn’t matter. Everyone wants their baby to succeed.”

Just a few of Shreveport’s many Black-owned businesses:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Red River Revel Festival
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods
Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
SWEPCO to waive late fees, give option of extended payment plan
SWEPCO to waive late fees, give option of extended payment plan
PERKINS APPEAL: Hard questions asked during Louisiana Supreme Court hearing
PERKINS APPEAL: Hard questions asked during Louisiana Supreme Court hearing