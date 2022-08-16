Shreveport entrepreneurs share experiences in honor of National Black Business Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month.

Many feel that Black-owned businesses are staples in their communities, like The Wash in Shreveport. The car washing and detailing staple is owned by Stanley Johnson, or Stan Tha Man. He has been a business owner for 30 years.

“I couldn’t have did it without the people. I started from the bottom and came to the top. Working at it, they supported me, everywhere I moved, from one spot to another, they was there. They come from Dallas, Houston, Monroe, California, everywhere. Everybody wants to come see me,” he said.

Shannon Ali, a mother, teacher and now a licensed speech therapist, used her prior credentials to open a language and literacy learning business during the pandemic.

Ali says she has faced some challenges in her entrepreneurial journey.

“I actually struggled with deciding whether or not I should include my face on our website. I didn’t know if somebody seeing a young, Black woman would deter them from coming. But I decided no I want them to know,” she said.

One of Ali’s loyal customers says she had nothing to worry about.

“It’s never an issue for me at all. I think regardless of race, Black, white, yellow, it doesn’t matter. Everyone wants their baby to succeed.”

Just a few of Shreveport’s many Black-owned businesses:

