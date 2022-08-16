Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year.

They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages.

Red River Revel Festival bands (Red River Revel)

The new method will replace the old option of purchasing paper coupons. Executive Director of the Red River Revel Logan Lewis said he thinks this will make purchasing goods more convenient for customers.

“The technology allows us to be able to make food and payments for beverages much more efficient, much easier for the family, much faster in line so people can enjoy their time. In addition, it helps out vendors to understand the products they are selling. It helps them get a daily count of what sales are.”

The revel is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1-Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.