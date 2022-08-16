Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

Red River Revel Festival
Red River Revel Festival(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year.

They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages.

Red River Revel Festival bands
Red River Revel Festival bands(Red River Revel)

The new method will replace the old option of purchasing paper coupons. Executive Director of the Red River Revel Logan Lewis said he thinks this will make purchasing goods more convenient for customers.

“The technology allows us to be able to make food and payments for beverages much more efficient, much easier for the family, much faster in line so people can enjoy their time. In addition, it helps out vendors to understand the products they are selling. It helps them get a daily count of what sales are.”

The revel is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1-Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
PERKINS APPEAL: Hard questions asked during Louisiana Supreme Court hearing
PERKINS APPEAL: Hard questions asked during Louisiana Supreme Court hearing
Hope Medical Group for Women seeking to raise $100,000 to help it move out of Louisiana
Hope Medical Group for Women seeking to raise $100,000 to help it move out of Louisiana
SWEPCO to waive late fees, give option of extended payment plan
SWEPCO to waive late fees, give option of extended payment plan