Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

More brutal heat for your Tuesday, rain on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another hot one today and the National Weather Service has solidified that fact in a Heat Advisory that will be in place for most of our counties and parishes from Noon until 7 PM.

Highs today are expected to reach the triple-digit mark in many places across the ArkLaTex and the heat index, what it feels like on your skin, will likely exceed 105 at times. Sunshine will be the main sky factor today with only some passing clouds here and there. An isolated shower or storm during the afternoon hours wouldn’t be surprising but it is fairly unlikely. Lows tonight will drop to the low-80s.

Tomorrow is when rain chances move into the region but not until the afternoon will we see them. Highs at or near the triple-digit mark once again, we’ll have to wait and see about the need for a Heat Advisory for tomorrow. During the afternoon, shower chances increase as the cold front begins moving into the viewing area. Lows tomorrow will drop to the low-70s as the front moves through.

Thursday is cooler, relatively speaking at least with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Shower chances continue into the midday and trail off as we go into Thursday afternoon. Friday and into the weekend the temps return to the 90s. Rain chances return once again, breaking our pattern, on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
Southern University reconsiders mask mandate

Latest News

Heat Advisory from Noon until 7 PM.
Austin's Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Feels like temperatures above 105 tomorrow
Continued brutal heat into midweek, where relief is on the way
Hot again Tuesday
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Feels like temperatures above 105 tomorrow
Austin's Monday Afternoon Weather Update