More brutal heat for your Tuesday, rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another hot one today and the National Weather Service has solidified that fact in a Heat Advisory that will be in place for most of our counties and parishes from Noon until 7 PM.

Highs today are expected to reach the triple-digit mark in many places across the ArkLaTex and the heat index, what it feels like on your skin, will likely exceed 105 at times. Sunshine will be the main sky factor today with only some passing clouds here and there. An isolated shower or storm during the afternoon hours wouldn’t be surprising but it is fairly unlikely. Lows tonight will drop to the low-80s.

Tomorrow is when rain chances move into the region but not until the afternoon will we see them. Highs at or near the triple-digit mark once again, we’ll have to wait and see about the need for a Heat Advisory for tomorrow. During the afternoon, shower chances increase as the cold front begins moving into the viewing area. Lows tomorrow will drop to the low-70s as the front moves through.

Thursday is cooler, relatively speaking at least with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Shower chances continue into the midday and trail off as we go into Thursday afternoon. Friday and into the weekend the temps return to the 90s. Rain chances return once again, breaking our pattern, on Monday.

