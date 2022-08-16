Ask the Doctor
Marshall Police Department expands community policing program

Marshall Police Department
Marshall Police Department((Source: KLTV))
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has appointed three more community officers to serve the city.

The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. Now, it will serve the entire city, according to Chief Cliff Carruth.

“We have a Community Police Officer representing all four zones in Marshall,” he said.

The Community Policing Manager Sgt. Nikki King, said they’ve noticed a lot of the community needs have snowballed in safety concerns, such as lighting and abandoned or vacant buildings.

“It’s not just a crime issue,” she said. “We’re dealing with quality of life.”

Carruth said once the program has been implemented for some time, people may notice a change in the statistics, but there’s more to it.

“It’s not that more crime has occurred, it’s just that people are more willing to report those crimes,” he said.

Carruth said he plans to have committees in each zone that will discuss neighborhood issues.

