Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash

Fiery wreck reported on Highway 80 at I-20
Fiery wreck reported on Highway 80 at I-20
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022.

Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

It happened just before noon on May 27 on Highway 80 in Greenwood. At the scene, Caddo Parish SHeriff’s deputies and investigators found two vehicles on fire and a third destroyed.

The driver of the other pickup was identified as James Dowden, 56 died at the scene.

Stasny, along with occupants from the third vehicle, was taken to a hospital.

Toxicology results proved that Stasny was under the influence. He was arrested in Marshall, Texas after his release from the hospital.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 12. His bond is set at $350,000.

