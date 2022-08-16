Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.

He and the victim had been dating about six months.

Henderson was scheduled to go to trial Monday, Aug. 22. In addition to the prison sentence, the judge also issued a permanent protective order for the victim.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.