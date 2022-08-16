Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

LSU alumna to compete on new Food Network series

Katie Sample, an LSU graduate, is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food...
Katie Sample, an LSU graduate, is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”(LSU)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU graduate is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”

LSU announced Tuesday that alumna Katie Sample will be featured in the episode titled “Leftover Lessons,” which airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 16.

According to the university, the series challenges the creativity and time of three home cooks who use everyday affordable ingredients to cook a savory meal while being challenged to shop for their ingredients on a small cash budget at the famous “Flavortown Market.”

Sample is a speech pathologist who specializes in autism spectrum disorder. She graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication sciences and disorders from LSU.

For more information about Sample, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
FULL VIDEO: Shreveport mayor to ask La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
FULL VIDEO: Shreveport mayor to ask La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
Ivy Lee
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is seeking to raise $100,000 to help move the...
Shreveport abortion clinic seeking to raise money to move out of Louisiana
Barber Handy Giles starting mentorship program for Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook