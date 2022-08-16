FOUND: Officials locate 2 missing teens

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have located two teens that were last seen on Sunday, August 14.

LPSO said Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen in the Watson area.

According to LPSO, Sheriff Ard confirms the girls have been located and are safe.

“We’d all like to thank you for your time, concern & assistance in spreading the word,” LPSO added.

No further details have been released.

