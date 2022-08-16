Increased rain chances lead to decreasing temperatures

(KSLA) - Rain chances are going up starting Wednesday, and rain will then be possible everyday through the start of next week. This will all help keep temperatures much cooler.

This evening will be dry. I do not expect any rain so evening plans are looking good. Temperatures will be quite hot though. It will still be in the mid 90s prior to sunset, then down to the upper 80s and lower 90s afterward. Even past the hottest time of the day, you still want to watch that heat, so keep staying hydrated by drinking water.

Overnight, the clouds will build up some. It should be partly to mostly cloudy to start off your Wednesday. it should also be dry. You may not need your umbrella as you head out the door, but you will likely need it by the afternoon. temperatures will cool down to only the upper 70s and lower 80s. So it will be a very warm and muggy start to the day.

Wednesday will also be hot, but will bring some changes as well. Rain chances are up to 50%, but that is mostly for the late afternoon and evening. Therefore, we will not get any heat relief until later in the day once the rain arrives. That’s why I believe the highs for the day will still be up around 100. However, you’ll still need your umbrella as you head out the door for those afternoon showers.

Thursday looks to be even more likely for rain. I put the rain chances at 60% for the day. It will be scattered with some heavy downpours. Just know, not everyone will see rain. We will have a cold front move through which will be responsible for the rain. This is also help turn the winds out of the north to somewhat help with the humidity. Temperatures will only be rain-cooled, so the front itself will not help, but since we will have showers and storms, that will drop temperatures down. With that said, highs for the day will be in the mid 80s!

Friday looks to be mostly dry. I have a 20% chance of rain, so a couple small showers are not ruled out. There is a chance we see a little more rain in the morning, so we will monitor the rain as we get closer. With less showers around, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 90s.

This weekend will also have limited showers. There is a 20% chance of rain both days. It bears watching that more rain will be possible here or there as we get closer. So if you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast. As of now, there’s no need to cancel any plans. It will be warmer though with temperatures getting up to the mid 90s. Plus there should be plenty of humidity, making it a bit uncomfortable.

Monday and Tuesday show signs of more rain on its way. A cold front will be stalled out very close to the ArkLaTex, but maybe just north of us. This just means that the cold front will not be moving much, but will keep rain around. So far Monday and Tuesday have a good chance for some showers and storms. This will further help the drought conditions and keep temperatures lower. Highs will be in the 80s both day. For August, that’s fantastic!

Switching to tropics, there is one area in the Caribbean that has a small 20% chance of development. This is moving to the north, so it may enter the gulf. This is something we will keep our eyes on. Elsewhere, we are quiet. We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next several weeks as we approach the peek of hurricane season. We’ll also be your First Alert once something forms.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week!

