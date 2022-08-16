Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
Grass fire happened near I-20, in Bossier City.
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

Latest News

The seven Louisiana Food Prize finalists will be announced online at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022....
7 Food Prize finalists announced
The officer is hospitalized following a tragic incident.
Lafayette officer recovering after being dragged by car
Covington's Ava Thomas, 4, is hospitalized in Texas awaiting a needed lung transplant, her...
Covington 4-year-old hospitalized in Texas, in need of lung transplant
FILE - Alex Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says