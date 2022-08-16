Ask the Doctor
Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

