City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders.

Director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center Lenor Teague says there are around 109 kennels in their facility, but there are currently 127 animals in their care.

Teague says the center has been flooded with cats an dogs for the last year, with an increase in kittens and puppies. The city board hopes the new ordinance will cut down on the amount of animals being brought to the shelter.

“We have an over population of animals in our community. We encourage you if you would like to own a dog or cat but we need you to register than animal with the city. We ask if you are not going to breed the animal, that you spay and neuter that animal as well,” said City Manager Jay Ellington.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days. Residents who violate it could face a monetary fine.

