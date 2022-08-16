Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike.

It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.

Students and parents are encouraged to wear their school colors.

For more information, contact Pamela Kennedy at 318-230-8718, or email momonthegosb@gmail.com.

