Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community.

G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in Sept. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry.

Giles says he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens. He said this is only the beginning of changing the narrative in Cedar Grove.

“We have what you see on social is what we call a mentorship program. What it does is trying to show positive leadership in the community, showing them that you can make it. We just get so much negativity about our young people and everything, so I’m trying to reach, if I ca, just one or two individuals. Just trying to do something positive instead of hearing something negative,” he said.

There will be several featured speakers throughout the month. Giles is also working on an after school program to help tutor children in need.

