2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Louisville 2-year-old who spent 283 days in hospital after open-heart surgery goes home
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday.

Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in January 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin, were able to take him home Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

