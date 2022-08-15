Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out.

“We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”

Each year, the list honors 40 professionals under the age of 40 who have excelled in their careers, education, professional development, community leadership, and volunteer efforts. Out of the 40 people selected, one is chosen to receive the Young Professional of the Year Award. That winner will be announced at the 40 Under Forty Gala on Dec. 2 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.

“With a record-breaking number of nominations and applications from talented and hardworking individuals from across northwest Louisiana, it was extremely difficult for our selection committee to pick just 40 honorees for this year’s class! We are so thrilled to celebrate these exceptional honorees and to spotlight their extraordinary contributions to our community,” said Liz Crews, YPI 40 Under Forty chair and website manager for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

40 Under Forty Class of 2022

Shannon Ali, Bossier Parish Schools & Daytime Playtime LLC

Billy Anderson, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice

Darlenna Atkins-Davenport, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Jody J. Bluitt, Williams Financial Advisors - WFA

Brett Brown, Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana (BRF) - EAP Division

Nichole Buckle, Carmouche, Bokenfohr, Buckle and Day, PLLC

Claire Childs, Vintage Realty Company

Jutorrean Davis, United States District Courts, Western District of Louisiana

Walton Gaskins, Community Bank of Louisiana

Ebony Gourrier, The Department of the Air Force and Defense Health Agency

Emily Hamann, Social Butterfly Advertising & Design, LLC | American Rose Society

Tierra Heard, Overton Brooks Veteran Affairs Medical Center

Jonathan Hodge, H & H Foldings, H & H Field Services, H & H Operating, NWLA Investment Properties

Brooke Huff, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate / The Brooke Huff Team

Alonzo Jackson, Alonzo P. Jackson Jr. Attorney at Law

Marie Johnson-Watts, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

Tricia Jowell, Volunteers of America North Louisiana

Chase Kauffman, BancorpSouth Bank

Jeffrey Kerst, Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry

Andrea Kimble, Etheredge Industrial Services

Dr. Justin Lord-Stephens, Louisiana State University - Shreveport (LSUS)

Narita Loyd-Goff, Center for Disease Control Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Pennsylvania Bureau of Infectious Disease

Erica McCain, Dress for Success Shreveport -Bossier

Michael Melerine, Seabaugh & Sepulvado, LLC

Elizabeth Miller, Shreveport Symphony Orchestra

Courtney Miller, North Bossier Counseling, CORP

Breunka Moon, Southern University at Shreveport

Sandra Page, The Law Offices of Sandra James Page, LLC.

John Person, Nelson and Hammons, APLC

Audrius Reed, Audrius M. Reed, Attorney at Law, LLC

Alexander Richardson, Bossier Arts Council

Samantha Roberts, LSU Health Sciences Foundation - Shreveport

Tiffany Sandifer, Bossier Parish Community College

Benjamin Simmons, Youree Drive Middle School

Jenny Traweek, Benton Middle School

Tamna Wangjam, LSU Health Shreveport

Vanessa Wilcox, USAF

Sarah Wilkes Thompson, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Cassandra Williams, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Laura Woodham, Ochsner LSU Health

Click here to learn more about YPI of Northwest Louisiana, or visit them on Facebook here.

