SporTran, City of Shreveport holding news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is holding a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant.

Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements. The money is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road to share details of how this federal money will be spent. SporTran CEO Dinero Washington says the funding will go towards major transit and infrastructure upgrades to Shreveport’s medical district.

“Today’s [Aug. 9] announcement marks the start of transformational change to our healthcare corridor that is vital to the economic growth of our city,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “SporTran will work with our healthcare partners on the development of transportation projects that will be beneficial to all Shreveporters. This funding serves as the catalyst for bringing much needed infrastructure improvements to our city.”

The other city receiving money is Natchitoches. While Shreveport is slated to get $22,164,000, Natchitoches will be receiving $17,253,272.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.