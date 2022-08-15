Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SporTran, City of Shreveport holding news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds

SporTran to hold news conference Aug. 15, 2022.
SporTran to hold news conference Aug. 15, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is holding a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant.

Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements. The money is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road to share details of how this federal money will be spent. SporTran CEO Dinero Washington says the funding will go towards major transit and infrastructure upgrades to Shreveport’s medical district.

“Today’s [Aug. 9] announcement marks the start of transformational change to our healthcare corridor that is vital to the economic growth of our city,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “SporTran will work with our healthcare partners on the development of transportation projects that will be beneficial to all Shreveporters. This funding serves as the catalyst for bringing much needed infrastructure improvements to our city.”

The other city receiving money is Natchitoches. While Shreveport is slated to get $22,164,000, Natchitoches will be receiving $17,253,272.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
Grass fire happened near I-20, in Bossier City.
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals

Latest News

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester
A Military Marriage Day observance was held Aug. 14, 2022, at Margaritaville in Bossier City.
Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions
Chanitra Sanders, director of Miles of Smiles Childcare, said the daycare was opened in June...
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own