Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Red River Parish offering vocational training opportunities to students

Some schools in Red River Parish offer vocational training opportunities to students.
Some schools in Red River Parish offer vocational training opportunities to students.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students at Red River High School will get the opportunity to take classes that will help them get a job if they do not plan to go to a traditional four-year university or college.

They can get a jump start at their new vocational school on-campus. Superintendent Allison Strong says this gives students more opportunities once they graduate.

“We have medical assistants, welding, carpentry, construction safety, ProStart culinary arts, " she said.

Strong explains this came into fruition after a bond issue passed nearly three years ago.

“We passed a bond issue in 2019 that allowed us to generate $30 million for capital improvements across the whole district, and the main focus of the majority of the money went to build a vocational center that allows us to offer pathways for our students,” Strong said.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH SUPERINTENDENT ALLISON STRONG

Ikarah Reeves is a senior, and she’s in the Educator Rising program. Reeves plans to return to teach in Red River Parish after graduating from college.

“I love going into classrooms and seeing other teachers in how they set up and how they interact and it helps me look at all my teachers to see like you have to go through all of this,” she said.

Kyle Wren is a school counselor, and he says enrollment for vocational courses is on the rise.

“I been here 15 years and for several years, it was available, but it didn’t have the flare we have now and it’s drawing kids that usually would not be interested in those types of programs,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
Grass fire happened near I-20, in Bossier City.
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support

Latest News

Southern University reconsiders mask mandate
Kids in Bienville Parish head back to campus
Kids in Bienville Parish head back to campus
40 Under Forty Class of 2022
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
A Military Marriage Day observance was held Aug. 14, 2022, at Margaritaville in Bossier City.
Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions