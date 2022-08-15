Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex.

And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions.

The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not easy as a military couple.

“Oftentimes, you’ll see Veterans Day celebrations and Memorial Day, where we are honoring our service veterans. And in then May, we have Military Spouse Appreciation (Day), which is amazing, and that acknowledges the spouse,” Bree Carrol said.

“But we didn’t have anything that celebrated both, the service member and the spouse and their union.”

Kennita Williams was among those who attended the ceremony Sunday, Aug. 14.

She and her husband, who were 24 and 21 years old when they were wed, now have been married for 24 years.

”And we made it through, so now we encourage other young marriages to do the same,” she said. “I wish we had this 20 years ago.”

