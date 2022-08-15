LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football, program confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance and is stepping away from football, according to the university.

LSU confirmed Brennan has decided to end his college football career.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU football,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.”

The Tigers are now left with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, along with true freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room. Nussmeier and Daniels are competing for the starting spot.

Brennan had been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has only played sparingly, including three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year.

Last summer, Brennan was competing with Max Johnson for the starting spot but an off-the-field injury then forced him to be sidelined for the entire season.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.

