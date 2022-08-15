High heat to kick off your week

(KSLA) - Temperatures are back to being hot! Highs for the first half of the week will be around the 100 degree mark. Heat advisories have been issued for Monday and will likely get extended into Tuesday.

Good Monday morning! Today will be a very beautiful day with basically no chance of rain. There may be one or two very small showers that pop up this afternoon, but overall, the rain chances round down to zero. So, leave the umbrella and take your sunglasses as you head out the door today! temperatures will be very hot, getting back up to the triple digits. Plus with the humidity, it will feel like 105-108 this afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued from Noon until 7 this evening.

Tuesday will be another very hot day. Highs will get up to the triple digits again with more humidity making it feel worse. I anticipate another heat advisory being issued for Tuesday. There will be more sunshine with only a small 10% chance of rain. Stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated!

Wednesday will also be hot, but will bring some changes as well. Rain chances are up to 40%, but that is mostly for the late afternoon and evening. Therefore, we will not get any heat relief until later in the day once the rain arrives. That’s why I believe the highs for the day will still be up around 100. However, you’ll still need your umbrella as you head out the door for those afternoon showers.

Thursday look to be even more likely for rain. I put the rain chances at 50% for the day. It will be scattered with some heavy downpours. Just know, not everyone will see rain. We will have a cold front move through which will bring the rain. This is also help turn the winds out of the north to somewhat help with the humidity. Temperatures will only be rain-cooled, so the front itself will not help, but since we will have showers and storms, that will drop temperatures down. Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s!

Friday looks to be dry. I have a 20% chance of rain, so a couple small showers are not ruled out. There is a chance we see a little more rain in the morning, so we will monitor the rain as we get closer. With less showers around, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 90s.

This weekend will also have limited showers. There is a 20% chance of rain both days. It bears watching that more rain will be possible here or there as we get closer. So if you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast. It will be warmer though with temperatures getting up to the mid 90s. Plus there should be plenty of humidity, making it a bit uncomfortable.

Switching to tropics, there is one area in the Atlantic that has a small 10% chance of development. This is moving to the north, so there’s no concern about this system impacting the US coast. Elsewhere, we are quiet. We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next several weeks as we approach the peek of hurricane season. We’ll also be your First Alert once something forms.

Have a magical Monday and an even better rest of the week!

