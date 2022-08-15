Heat Advisory to start your week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are back to being hot! Highs for the first half of the week will be around the 100-degree mark. Heat advisories have been issued for Monday and will likely get extended into Tuesday.

Today will be a very beautiful day with basically no chance of rain. There may be one or two very small showers that pop up this afternoon, but overall, the rain chances round down to zero. So, leave the umbrella and take your sunglasses as you head out the door today! temperatures will be very hot, getting back up to the triple digits. Plus with the humidity, it will feel like 105-108 this afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued from Noon until 7 this evening.

Tuesday will be another very hot day. Highs will get up to the triple digits again with more humidity making it feel worse. I anticipate another heat advisory being issued for Tuesday. There will be more sunshine with only a small 10% chance of rain. Stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated!

