Food Prize finalists to be announced Aug. 15

Announcement will be made at 6 p.m. on Food Prize’s Facebook page and PrizeCast YouTube page
The seven Louisiana Food Prize finalists will be announced online at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022....
The seven Louisiana Food Prize finalists will be announced online at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. (KSLA News 12 file photo)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Prize Foundation will announce the first of its finalists on the evening of Monday, Aug. 15.

First up are the seven chefs who will compete for the Prize Fest’s Come and Get It.

The Food Prize finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday on the Louisiana Food Prize’s Facebook page and the PrizeCast YouTube page.

Contenders (in alphabetical order) for the Golden Fork Save a Chef competition are Ken Bailey, Megan Chavez, Jessica Comegys, Anthony Felan, Ryan Gillespie, Niema Longstratt, Eleazar Mondragon, Tootie Morrison, Jon Otiz, John Strand and Sean Sullivan.

Other finalists to be announced this week include:

  • The Fashion Prize finalists at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Great Raft Brewery, and,
  • The Film Prize’s Top 20 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Robinson Film Center.

The Prize Foundation will announce two more rounds of finalists online next week:

All times shown are based on the Central Time Zone.

Prize Fest 2022 will be held Oct. 14-23 in downtown Shreveport.

Weekend 1 (Oct. 14-16): Music and Fashion

Weekend 2 (Oct. 20-22): Film, Food and Comedy

Festival tickets are available by clicking here.

