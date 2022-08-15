Food Prize finalists to be announced Aug. 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Prize Foundation will announce the first of its finalists on the evening of Monday, Aug. 15.

First up are the seven chefs who will compete for the Prize Fest’s Come and Get It.

The Food Prize finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday on the Louisiana Food Prize’s Facebook page and the PrizeCast YouTube page.

Contenders (in alphabetical order) for the Golden Fork Save a Chef competition are Ken Bailey, Megan Chavez, Jessica Comegys, Anthony Felan, Ryan Gillespie, Niema Longstratt, Eleazar Mondragon, Tootie Morrison, Jon Otiz, John Strand and Sean Sullivan.

Other finalists to be announced this week include:

The Prize Foundation will announce two more rounds of finalists online next week:

All times shown are based on the Central Time Zone.

Prize Fest 2022 will be held Oct. 14-23 in downtown Shreveport.

Weekend 1 (Oct. 14-16): Music and Fashion

Weekend 2 (Oct. 20-22): Film, Food and Comedy

Festival tickets are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.