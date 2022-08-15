Ask the Doctor
Death investigation underway in Texarkana

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward...
Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 after someone was found dead inside a home there.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man, and found him dead inside.

Police say a child was in the home as well; the child was uninjured. Family members have taken custody of the child.

Officials are working to get a search warrant in order to enter the home to continue their investigation.

At this time, it’s unclear how the man died. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

