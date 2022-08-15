Death investigation underway in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man, and found him dead inside.

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 after someone was found dead inside a home there. (KSLA)

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Edward Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 after someone was found dead inside a home there. (KSLA)

Police say a child was in the home as well; the child was uninjured. Family members have taken custody of the child.

Officials are working to get a search warrant in order to enter the home to continue their investigation.

At this time, it’s unclear how the man died. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.