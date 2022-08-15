Ask the Doctor
Continued brutal heat into midweek, where relief is on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shew! It is hot out there! A Heat Advisory is in place across most of the ArkLaTex today until 7 PM and that same Advisory will be in place tomorrow afternoon as well.

Highs today are expected to reach the 100-degree mark, yes that is the measured high. Heat index values as of this writing have already exceeded 105 in some places. Tonight, lows will not be very low at all, dropping into the mid-70s.

Tomorrow is more of the same with measured high temperatures exceeding the 100-degree mark in some places across the ArkLaTex and yes, it will feel hotter. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the region from Noon until 7 PM tomorrow. Isolated showers are possible during your Tuesday afternoon but still unlikely, lows will drop to the mid and upper-70s once again.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and good news on the rain front once again, very similar to last week. Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. Those rain chances will continue into Thursday and will be more widespread on that day with lower temperatures due to that cold front. Rain chances fizzle out by the weekend and increase again by next Monday, which we will have to wait and see how that evolves.

