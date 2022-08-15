Ask the Doctor
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

Suspect evaded capture for 8+ months
Ronnie Boyd, DOB: 12/30/1994
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

On Monday, Aug. 15, police announced the arrest of Ronnie Boyd, 27, in connection with the deadly shooting that happened Jan. 1 around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the victim, Christopher Lee, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This was the first reported homicide in the city in 2022.

Through examining evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives were able to identify Boyd as the suspect.

Boyd was charged with second-degree murder after being arrested Aug. 11.

