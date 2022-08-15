Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

On Monday, Aug. 15, police announced the arrest of Ronnie Boyd, 27, in connection with the deadly shooting that happened Jan. 1 around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the victim, Christopher Lee, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This was the first reported homicide in the city in 2022.

Through examining evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives were able to identify Boyd as the suspect.

Boyd was charged with second-degree murder after being arrested Aug. 11.

