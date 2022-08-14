Very hot to start the week, relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.

Tuesday is more of the same, at this point, we will just be waiting for Wednesday afternoon, and the rain it will bring, to get here. Highs in the triple digits are possible Tuesday with even higher heat index values.

Again, I stress the importance of plenty of water and sunscreen and all that as we start the week. If you work outside, take frequent breaks.

Wednesday is when things change. It will still be hot with highs near or at 100 degrees. During the afternoon, showers and storms are expected to begin moving in with a break during the later evening hours. Thursday, more widespread rain chances are expected with temperatures dipping into the 80s. Rain chances die out going into Friday and Saturday with another increase on Sunday, though it is a bit too far out to discuss in detail.

