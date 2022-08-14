Ask the Doctor
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

Grass fire happened near I-20, in Bossier City.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City.

On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.

See KSLA News 12′s live stream footage here:

