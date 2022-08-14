Ask the Doctor
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

“I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an organization. If I had a crown on, people would probably pay more attention to me,” explains Elizabeth Morgan who recently won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.

Morgan is on a mission to make sure people like her are recognized.

“There is discrimination that goes on for people in wheelchairs, it’s not mean-spirited discrimination. It’s just people don’t understand the simple things that someone in a wheelchair would need,” adds Morgan.

Before Morgan was wheelchair-bound, she ran and played tennis. It was not until 2021, when she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune neuro-muscular disease.

“In 2017, I experienced a crisis where my muscles just gave out and for some reason, now myasthenia has chosen my legs to be its main target,” said Morgan.

Instead of letting her disability rule her life, she chose to advocate for others like her. Now, she is heading to Michigan to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America.

“It’s about advocacy and who would be the best advocate for people in wheelchairs and people with disabilities,” explains Morgan.

Despite the many challenges Elizabeth has faced in her life, she credits her faith and family for helping her get through the hard days. She wants to remind everyone that positive thinking makes a difference.

“Focus on your ability and not your disability. Focus on what you have, not what you lost or what you wish you had. Just live now. Enjoy life and experience what you are able to experience,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s platform focuses on how broadband internet greatly impacts and helps people with disabilities. The competition starts Monday, 15 August 2022, and the crowning will be on Saturday, August 20 2022.

