Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare.

That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas.

And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue.

The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services, especially for infants and after-school care.

Chanitra Sanders said the daycare started several years ago in their home but got too big and needed a building of its own.

“When you get calls day in and day out, it makes you just want to add more. And you can’t just add more, it makes you want to go bigger or go home. I guess that’s the thing. In lieu of the childcare crisis, where it’s hard to find child care and to find workers to work and most of facilities around here I am assuming were at capacity.”

Click here to learn more about Miles of Smiles.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.