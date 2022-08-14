Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

Director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services
Chanitra Sanders, director of Miles of Smiles Childcare, said the daycare was opened in June...
Chanitra Sanders, director of Miles of Smiles Childcare, said the daycare was opened in June 2022 in Marshall, Texas, after seeing a need to provide more childcare services, especially for infants and after-school care.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare.

That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas.

And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue.

The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services, especially for infants and after-school care.

Chanitra Sanders said the daycare started several years ago in their home but got too big and needed a building of its own.

“When you get calls day in and day out, it makes you just want to add more. And you can’t just add more, it makes you want to go bigger or go home. I guess that’s the thing. In lieu of the childcare crisis, where it’s hard to find child care and to find workers to work and most of facilities around here I am assuming were at capacity.”

Click here to learn more about Miles of Smiles.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals
Chimp Haven's new expansion from the Welcome Them Home project.
Chimp Haven completes $20 million expansion

Latest News

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Grass fire happened near I-20, in Bossier City.
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound