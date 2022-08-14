Hot and humid to finish off the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot hot hot! Yes, it is going to be hot today and it is a return of that more brutal heat that we have had a short break from after the rain last week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s today with heat index values exceeding the 100-degree mark. Not much else will be happening, please be careful with the heat if you are spending any significant time outside. Isolated showers or storms are possible but unlikely. Lows will drop to the mid-70s tonight.

Tomorrow will be more of the same, if not slightly hotter. Highs in the upper-90s and low triple digits are expected and rain chances are even lower.

The extended forecast shows rain chances moving in Wednesday and Thursday due to a cold front, very similar to last week. We may see some relief from the heat on Thursday. That relief will not be much since we’re only expecting it to drop into the upper-80s. The rain will be much appreciated, but will likely not help much with the dry conditions.

