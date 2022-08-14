Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Altered NWLA to host GPS Reality Check; young women’s empowerment event

Young women's empowerment event being held at Pierre Bossier Mall.
Young women's empowerment event being held at Pierre Bossier Mall.(altered nwla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Altered NWLA’s GPS Reality Check event is aiming to empower young women in their lives.

On August 20th, Altered NWLA will be hosting their “reality check” event at the Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 East Texas Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is aimed at giving young women opportunities to learn to navigate adult life. Girls between the ages of 15 to 21 are invited to learn how to alter their path in life to become a positive influence in their community.

There will be life stations, where the participants try to navigate through life situations. They will have the opportunity to figure out how to pay for housing, transportation, food, clothing, child care, insurance, entertainment, and more.

Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path in life and positively impact their community.

To learn more about Altered NWLA and its mission, visit https://alterednwla.org/

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals
Chimp Haven's new expansion from the Welcome Them Home project.
Chimp Haven completes $20 million expansion

Latest News

Crave Hot Dogs and Barbeque celebrates re-opening.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
Chimp Haven's new expansion from the Welcome Them Home project.
Chimp Haven completes $20 million expansion
Chimp Haven's new expansion from the Welcome Them Home project.
Chimp Haven Expansion
Goodwill hosting job fair August 17th.
Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair