Altered NWLA to host GPS Reality Check; young women’s empowerment event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Altered NWLA’s GPS Reality Check event is aiming to empower young women in their lives.

On August 20th, Altered NWLA will be hosting their “reality check” event at the Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 East Texas Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is aimed at giving young women opportunities to learn to navigate adult life. Girls between the ages of 15 to 21 are invited to learn how to alter their path in life to become a positive influence in their community.

There will be life stations, where the participants try to navigate through life situations. They will have the opportunity to figure out how to pay for housing, transportation, food, clothing, child care, insurance, entertainment, and more.

Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path in life and positively impact their community.

To learn more about Altered NWLA and its mission, visit https://alterednwla.org/

