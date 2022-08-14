Ask the Doctor
10-year-old uses birthday to fundraise for Songs of Survivors organization

This year, Dominik Glorioso organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle fundraiser with proceeds...
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row.

Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.

The ride started at Atwood’s Bakery in Alexandria, traveled to the Paragon Casino in Marksville and ended at the Taboo Harley Davidson in Alexandria.

Dominik said he wants to help others in any way he can.

“Every year at my birthday I don’t ask for presents or anything, I ask for donations and over the five years I’ve raised $10,000,” said Dominik. “The reason I’m doing this is because I just saw kids in danger, child abuse, domestic violence and I just wanted to help.”

Founder and Executive Director of Songs of Survivors, David St. Romain, thanked Dominik for choosing his organization to donate to this year.

“Dominik Glorioso is an exceptional young man that has been giving back to the Cenla community for well over five years and decided this year that he wanted to serve us and help develop our work here in the Cenla area,” said St. Romain. “So it’s an honor to have the support that we do have.”

To learn more about Songs of Survivors, CLICK HERE.

