Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.

”We’re really excited to be opening. It’s always been our dream to open a restaurant. We came by Crave and fell in love with the concept and so we’ve been working hard to get our hands on it, get things working, and get things up and running,” said Owner Justin LaGrange.

LaGrange and his wife Heather said their goal is to serve the best food with the best customer service.

