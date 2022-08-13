Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Hot and humid into the week with rain chances on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Regardless of your opinion of Summer it still continues as we approach the midway point of August. Highs today reached the mid-90s as expected with plenty of sunshine. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s, as they have every night since I arrived in the ArkLaTex.

Sunday is looking hotter, highs expected to reach the very upper-90s and very well could cross over the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will definitely pass 100 degrees and how long and high they get will determine whether or not we are issued a heat advisory. Isolated showers and storms we have seen throughout the summer will likely not happen tomorrow. Lows will drop to the mid-70s.

The extended forecast is looking hot. Highs are likely to reach the 100-degree mark going into the workweek. Our next weather maker moves into the region as we head into the late week with rain chances increasing as a cold front moves in. Temperatures may drop into the upper-80s Thursday and Friday, we’ll have to wait and see.

