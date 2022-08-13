Hot and humid days have returned!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy weekend! It is going to be hot and humid again today with the heat really returning in the next couple of days. Not much will be happening in the forecast for your Saturday with highs expected to reach the mid-90s and plenty of sunshine. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s. There is a very small isolated chance for showers during the afternoon but almost no one will see anything of it.

Same thing tomorrow but temps will begin creeping up into the upper-90s for highs. Lots of sunshine and even lower chances of isolated showers. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast things are heating way up with measured highs possibly hitting the 100-degree mark. Heat index values may reach the heat advisory threshold. Shower chances increase next week going into Thursday and temperatures begin dropping.

