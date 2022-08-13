Ask the Doctor
HCSO: Searching for suspects that broke into the old Carver Elementary School

3 suspects allegedly involved in theft at an old school.
3 suspects allegedly involved in theft at an old school.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office(HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items.

The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating suspects that allegedly broke into the old Carver Elementry School in Karnack, Texas on August 7th, the suspected thieves reportedly stole several items. Surveillance cameras caught footage of three suspects and HSCO has posted the images on Facebook.

Facebook post:

If you help identify the suspects please contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

