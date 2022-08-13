Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs.
The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport.
If you need a job or are interested in starting an apprenticeship, don’t forget your resume and dress appropriately.
Employers who will be at the job fair:
- Advantage Resourcing
- Margaritaville Casino
- Jericho Staffing Agency
- Parish of Caddo
- SporTran
- Burger King Restaurants
- Module X Solutions
- AMB
- Goodwill Industries
- Shreve Memorial Library
- City of Shreveport
- Caddo Sheriff’s Office
- Caddo Community Action Agency
Apprenticeship Programs:
- Sheet Metal Workers Local 214 Training Center
- Ironworkers Local 623
- Shreveport Area Electrical JATC
