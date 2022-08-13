Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs.

The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport.

If you need a job or are interested in starting an apprenticeship, don’t forget your resume and dress appropriately.

Employers who will be at the job fair:

Advantage Resourcing

Margaritaville Casino

Jericho Staffing Agency

Parish of Caddo

SporTran

Burger King Restaurants

Module X Solutions

AMB

Goodwill Industries

Shreve Memorial Library

City of Shreveport

Caddo Sheriff’s Office

Caddo Community Action Agency

Apprenticeship Programs:

Sheet Metal Workers Local 214 Training Center

Ironworkers Local 623

Shreveport Area Electrical JATC

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.