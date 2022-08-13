Ask the Doctor
Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs.

The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport.

If you need a job or are interested in starting an apprenticeship, don’t forget your resume and dress appropriately.

Employers who will be at the job fair:

  • Advantage Resourcing
  • Margaritaville Casino
  • Jericho Staffing Agency
  • Parish of Caddo
  • SporTran
  • Burger King Restaurants
  • Module X Solutions
  • AMB
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Shreve Memorial Library
  • City of Shreveport
  • Caddo Sheriff’s Office
  • Caddo Community Action Agency

Apprenticeship Programs:

  • Sheet Metal Workers Local 214 Training Center
  • Ironworkers Local 623
  • Shreveport Area Electrical JATC

