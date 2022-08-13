Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will admit anyone who identifies as female. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students.

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school.

This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

“To be one of the first single-sex schools to take a stance on it, you’re going to draw a lot of attention from that,” Courtney Vick, a 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall, said.

WSMV reports the school is taking a step to include transgender individuals, which Vick supports.

“I do hope that some students who previously didn’t feel comfortable apply to Harpeth Hall now,” Vick said.

A spokesperson with Harpeth Hall said the school’s application process would remain the same, and it receives many applications each year for a limited number of openings.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals
“Everyone has to make a day-to-day boring effort to change this. There’s no one solution that’s...
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
Fake news post spreading rumor on Facebook, warns Minden Police Association.
Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say
How to stay fit on the field & safe from the heat
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game