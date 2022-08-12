Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Parents say inconsistent bus pickups in Caddo making students late to school

Latest News

An apartment complex in Bossier City, La. held a fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand...
Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation