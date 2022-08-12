Ask the Doctor
United Way of Greater Texarkana collects 2,000 backpacks for students in need

The United Way of Greater Texarkana collected 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to...
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana is wrapping up its Stuff the Bus campaign. Leaders there say it has been a success.

Two-thousand backpacks were collected and filled with school supplies for 12 school districts in and around Texarkana. Back in July, the organization said it was running short on financial donations, but that need was met by the community. The backpacks are being distributed to the individual districts, which in turn will give out the backpacks to students in need.

“That was a wonderful task that we completed, all of that, and if it wasn’t for the local businesses and organizations, it wouldn’t have been a success,” said Marsha Austin with the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

This was the largest quantity of backpacks collected since the Stuff the Bus campaign began.

