Texarkana ISD officials hope to put bond on the ballot for school district improvements

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A five-year plan has been developed for the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in Texas. However, the success of this plan could cost residents more on their tax bill.

The drive by the old Pine Street school in Texarkana, Texas is not a pretty sight. For many years, the location has been vacant, a place for vandals and overgrown vegetation. Now, TISD leaders are wanting to revive the property, but it could be up to the voters. The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district, including a new school at this location.

The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would raise money to make improvements at schools across the district. (KSLA)

“The district assembled a group with about 350 stakeholders to give thought to what we want the district to look like and what experience we want to provide students five years from now,” said Superintendent Doug Brubaker.

Brubaker says officials are calling for this vote in the upcoming November election. Voters will be asked to consider two propositions. Proposition A incudes a pre-kindergarten replacement school, which will keep the Paul Laurence Dunbar name, a new school for Highland Park and Spring Lake Park students at the Pine Street location, and renovations at Wake Village Elementary.

Proposition B is for new and existing facilities for career and technical education at the high school campus.

“For Proposition A, monthly tax impact is $9.06 and for Proposition B, the estimated monthly impact is $4.12,” said Brubaker.

The bond will also include certain security improvements for the district. The last bond election for TISD was back in 2014.

