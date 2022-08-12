Staying dry through the weekend with more heat

(KSLA) - Rain chances are now much lower with basically no chance for any showers Friday or this weekend. With lower rain chances, temperatures will be higher getting back to the mid to upper 90s.

Happy Friday everyone! Today will go back to mostly dry weather with very limited rain chances. There may be a few small showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 10%. I think there will be more sunshine and less cloud cover, so temperatures should be slightly higher. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. The feels like temperatures should get up to around 100 degrees today. It should be nice weather to end the week.

This weekend will be dry. I do not expect any rain at all, so the rain chances for both days are at 0%. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but also lots of sunshine. So, it will be a beautiful weekend! Temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 90s. This will be very close to what you’d expect for mid August. With that said, we should still stay below 100.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be mostly dry. I do not expect much, if any rainfall. Tuesday is starting to show some signs of there being rain in the afternoon, but I’m not buying it just yet. However, I do have a 20% chance of rain now. Both Monday and Tuesday will have passing clouds with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures Monday should be in the upper 90s, possibly hitting 100. Tuesday will also be hot, and should reach that triple digit mark.

There is some indication of more rain on its way by the middle part of next week. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain for Wednesday. It will not be a washout, but this is a good sign if we are to indeed get the rain. It will further help our drought conditions, and keep temperatures cooler. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the lower 90s.

More rain looks likely on Thursday next week. The rain from Wednesday will likely continue overnight and into the day Thursday. There will be a lot of scattered activity with some heavy downpours at times. This rain will help to keep temperatures cooler. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, depending on how much rain each location sees.

The tropics are trying to wake back up! Right now, there is no potential development in the tropics. So, we are perfectly quiet! As of now, there is no threat to the US coast. We are still getting closer to the peek of hurricane season, so it’s best to remain vigilant over the next several weeks. We will be your First Alert to whenever the next storm tries to form.

Have a great weekend and stay safe with the heat!

